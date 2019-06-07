Intel loses IRS appeal

A federal appeals court sided with the Internal Revenue Service over Intel (INTC +2% ) subsidiary Altera.

The IRS-Altera case deals with share-based compensation and an IRS regulation saying companies should deduct more of it out of the country rather than in the United States. Prior to the latest tax law changes, companies had more incentives for U.S. deductions.

The court made the same call last year but reheard the case because one of the judges died before the official ruling.

Tech giants including Google and Facebook have said the court's ruling in this case could impact their financial statement.