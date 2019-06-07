Nuance chooses Dhawan to lead auto business ahead of spin-off

Nuance Communications (NUAN -0.3% ) has chosen Sanjay Dhawan to lead its automotive business, a position that will lead to becoming CEO as the unit is split off.

Dhawan will also join the board at the time of the split.

He joins from Harman Industries International, where he was president of Harman Connected Services and chief technology officer.

In November, Nuance detailed plans to spin off the auto segment into a new publicly traded company, Nuance Auto. That would be a pure play on next-generation automotive software.

The segment had $279M in revenues in fiscal 2018.