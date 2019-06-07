QEP Resources, Centennial Resource, Noble Midstream all cut at J.P. Morgan

QEP Resources (QEP -3.1%) heads a trio of energy downgrades at J.P. Morgan, which says aside from the "activism-sparked" strategic alternatives process, the company's underlying fundamentals have deteriorated YTD on the company's core asset.
In cutting QEP to Underweight from Neutral with a $9 price target, slashed from $11, analyst Michael Glick also says the stock has been a relative top performer YTD, which is not justified based on the fundamentals.
Glick cuts Centennial Resource Development (CDEV -2.2%) to Neutral from Overweight with a $10 price target, trimmed from $11, saying CDEV's "outspend becomes untenable" in a lower oil price environment and the company needs much higher prices for a compelling positive investment thesis.
Also, JPM analyst Jeremy Tonet downgrades Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX -1.1%) to Neutral from Overweight with a $41 price target, cut from $48, as NBLX's strategic review "injects uncertainty" and is complicated by its incentive distribution rights overhang.
