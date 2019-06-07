Matador Resources raised at J.P. Morgan on 'positive rate of change story'

Matador Resources (MTDR +3.9% ) moves higher after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral even while lowering the price target to $26 from $28, as analyst Michael Glick says the company has a "rabbit in its hat via its midstream investments, mineral exposure and non-core asset divestiture optionality."

Glick sees MTDR as one of the few in exploration and production companies with a "positive rate of change story on the near-term horizon" as it shifts to longer laterals on its most productive rock.

MTDR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform but its average Quant Rating is Bearish.

Glick also came out today with downgrades for QEP Resources and Centennial Resource Development.