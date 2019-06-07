Blackstone to build European warehouse investment firm

Blackstone Group (BX +2.7% ) plans to create a new company out of EUR 6B ($6.8B) of its smaller European warehouse investments that will eventually be publicly listed or sold, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the plan.

It's now looking for an executive to run the new company, which will manage its holdings of logistics properties close to towns and cities.

Earlier this week, betting that online retail will continue to feed demand for logistics assets, Blackstone agreed to buy a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7B, the largest private real-estate transaction ever.

As for the new European logistics entity, any sale or public offering is likely years away.