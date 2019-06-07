Pareteum -31% as Aurelius posts short report

Shares in Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) rapidly headed off a cliff, now down 31.7% after triggering volatility halts.

That's on no particular news at the moment other than a bearish note from Aurelius Value: "We see massive downside potential and believe the stock is completely uninvestible."

Aurelius says the company's public claims don't hold up to investigative scrutiny, saying that a visit to South Africa's Eyethu Mobile Network (with which Pareteum claimed a deal) found only a "dilapidated shack and crumbling structures," and says Eyethu is "only the tip of the iceberg of small or defunct entities across the world that TEUM claims to have signed valuable contracts with."

The company issued a definitive proxy statement last night.