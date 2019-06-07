U.S. consumer credit rises most in five months

In April, U.S. consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.2%, the most in five months, according to the Federal Reserve's latest report.

The rate, though, is less than the 5.4% increase in Q4 2018.

Revolving credit, which includes credit card debt, rose by 7.9%, and non-revolving debt, which includes loans for school and autos, rose 4.2% during April.

Total outstanding consumer credit rose to $4.070T from $4.052T in March, with $1.065T of that from revolving credit and $3.005T from non-revolving credit.