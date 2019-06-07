Boeing delayed fix of defective sensor alert for three years, lawmakers say

Two U.S. lawmakers are seeking documents from Boeing (BA +0.8% ) and the Federal Aviation Administration about a faulty cockpit warning light on the 737 MAX.

Boeing waited more than a year before telling the FAA that the alerts were not working properly and had planned to delay the fix for three years, according to the two lawmakers, including Rep. DeFazio, the chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

The company says the lack of the alert - known as the angle of attack disagree alert - "did not adversely impact airline safety or operation."

The warning light alerts pilots when two sensors that measure the angle between the airflow and the wing disagree; faulty "angle of attack" data is suspected of playing a role in two deadly crashes involving the 737 MAX in Indonesia in October and in Ethiopia in March.