Uber -2% on C-suite exits (update)

Update: In an email to employees, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi his desire to have the core business heads report to him made Harford decide the COO role was no longer necessary.

Khosrowshahi also decided to combine the marketing, communications, and policy teams for a more unified front. Jill Hazelbaker, who was SVP of communications and public policy, will head the new group. The restructuring made CMO Messina decide to leave.

Original post: Bloomberg reports that Uber (NYSE:UBER) COO Barney Harford will leave the company. Harford, the former CEO of Orbitz, joined the ride-hail giant in 2017.

Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Messina's departure was also confirmed by Uber.