Stocks wrap best week in seven months as rate cut odds rise

Stocks extended their rally to cap their strongest week since November, as a weaker than expected employment report appeared to raise the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. economy added 75K jobs in May, marking the second time in four months that jobs growth failed to reach 100K, and wage growth also slowed.

Stocks have surged since Fed Chairman Powell said on Tuesday the central bank would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," suggesting a possible rate cut as a solution to weakening economic data and uncertainty over trade.

For the week, the Dow rallied 4.7%, the S&P surged 4.4%, the Nasdaq climbed 3.9% and the Russell 2000 lagged a bit with a 3.3% gain.

In today's trade, the optimism contributed to big gains in Facebook (+3%), Amazon (+2.8%), Microsoft (+2.8%), Apple (+2.7%) and Alphabet (+2.1%).

Their outperformance contributed to the leadership from the S&P 500 information technology (+1.9%), consumer discretionary (+1.6%),and communication services (+1.5%) sectors, but the financials (-0.2%) and utilities (-0.7%) groups were left out of the rally.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, with the two-year yield sliding 5 bps to 1.84% and the 10-year yield shedding 4 bps to 2.08%.

WTI crude oil futures rose 2.7% to settle at $53.99/bbl after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said OPEC was close to agreeing to extend its production cut beyond June.