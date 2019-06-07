Alliance Data puts succession plan in motion

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) names Melisa Miller its new president and CEO and is joining the company's board.

Miller, who was previously president of ADS's Card Service business for eight years, succeeds Ed Heffernan, who resigned as president and CEO and as a director.

Tim King, who has served as Card Services' CFO for the past seven years, becomes ADS's new CFO, succeeding Charles Horn, who announced his retirement from that position last year.

Horn has been appointed to serve on an interim basis as vice chairman of Alliance Data as the company prepares to complete the previously announced sale of its Epsilon business.