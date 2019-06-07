PG&E warns of possible power blackouts this weekend

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it is monitoring northern California weather and could shut off the power in several dozen cities amid "extreme" fire risk conditions in the Sierra foothills and North Bay Area.

The utility said a potential public safety power shutoff could occur within the next 18-36 hours, in an advisory sent out at ~12:30 p.m. Pacific Time today.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning this morning for the Sacramento and Bay Area, expecting high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds will create a critical threat of fire activity.

Read more here: https://www.sacbee.com/news/state/california/fires/article231317203.html#storylink=cpy