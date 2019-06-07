Urstadt Biddle Q2 FFO per share rise 1.0% ex- year-ago deals

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) fiscal Q2 FFO per share of 35 cents matches the consensus estimate and compares with 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding two large transactions in the year-ago quarter, the company's FFO per share rose 1.0% Y/Y.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2019, total revenue of $34.3M missed $35.05M, the average of two analyst estimates; fell 7.3% from $37.0M a year ago.

At April 30, 2019, the company's consolidated properties were 92.3% leased vs. 93.2% at the end of fiscal 2018 and 90.7% occupied vs. 91.7% at FY2018-end.