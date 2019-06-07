'Fortress' balance sheet boosts Helmerich & Payne in Piper Jaffray upgrade

Helmerich & Payne (HP +1.3% ) is higher after Piper Jaffray upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral but trims its price target to $60 from $64.

"If and when generalist interest" in oilfield services returns, HP will be on the short-list for many investors because of the company's "fortress" balance sheet, history of returning capital to shareholders and "generous" current dividend yield, Piper's John Watson writes.

Earlier this week, J.P. Morgan added HP to its Analyst Focus List.

HP's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its average SA Authors' Rating is Neutral and its average Quant Rating is Bullish.