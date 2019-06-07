Magnolia Oil launches swap offer, consent solicitation

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY +7.4% ) moves higher after offering to exchange 0.29 of a MGY common share for each of its 31.7M outstanding warrants to buy an additional share for $11.50 each.

If warrant holders agree to exchange all those securities, MGY would issue just under 9.2M new Class A shares.

MGY also says the holders of nearly 26.5M warrants already have agreed to the exchange, which is scheduled to run through July 5.

MGY says it is seeking to simplify its capital structure and reduce the potential dilutive impact of the warrants.