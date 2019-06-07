Turkey presses for rights of Turkish Cypriots in Noble gas deal

Turkey's government says Turkish Cypriots have rights to a share of the Cyprus' offshore resources, days after the Greek Cypriot government agreed a revenue deal with Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) related to a gas discovery in the eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier this week, Cypriot officials announced a production-sharing agreement with NBL and partners over commercial exploitation of Aphrodite, an offshore gas field being developed southeast of the island.

The deal makes no reference to Turkish Cypriots and the parties to the deal "cannot ignore the fact that Turkish Cypriots are co-owners of the island and that they have equal rights on oil and gas resources," the Turkish Foreign Ministry says.

The Cyprus Energy Minister says the deal have the potential to bring the island more than $9B in revenue over the estimated 18-year lifespan of the reservoir.