Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $1.8B contract for design and development of the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, the Pentagon announces.

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Tex., and is expected to be completed in August 2026.

Also, Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is awarded a $958M contract to produce 30 ground-air task-oriented radar units.

Most of the work will be performed in Linthicum, Md., and East Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed in January 2025.