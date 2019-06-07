Kraft Heinz files annual report, 'returning to path of normalization'

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) +3.1% after-hours upon the filing of its 10-K report, which was delayed after the company said last month it would restate nearly three years of financial reports to fix errors caused by lapses in procurement practices by some of its employees.

KHC says it has completed the internal investigation into its procurement practices and internal controls, and expects to report its Form 10-Q on or before July 31.

"We are pleased that Kraft Heinz is returning to a path of normalization," KHC Chairman Alex Behring says.