Shale firms explore costly financing options as traditional methods dwindle

The companies behind the U.S. fracking boom are turning to asset sales, drilling partnerships and other alternative - and costly - financing to supplement their cash flow as they face dwindling access to traditional sources of capital after routinely failing to turn a profit for years, according to a WSJ analysis.

Producers mostly have avoided borrowing in 2019: There has not been an issuance of public equity by a fracking company since late last year, the longest gap since 2014, and bond issuances by shale companies are on pace to reach their lowest levels in more than a decade.

Permian producer Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is looking to pay for drilling some of its less promising acreage through joint ventures; CEO Scott Sheffield tells WSJ the company is seeking financing for wells it otherwise would not drill for 10-15 years.

Describing the current climate for shale companies, Sheffield says, "It's been a 10-year run and the equity markets are closed, and the investors want return to themselves."

A new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis and Sightline Institute studied 29 North American shale companies and found a combined $2.5B in negative free cash flow in Q1, even worse than the $2.1B in negative cash flow from Q4 2018 and despite a 16% Q/Q decline in capital spending.

"Until fracking companies can demonstrate that they can produce cash as well as hydrocarbons, cautious investors would be wise to view the fracking sector as a speculative enterprise with a weak outlook and an unproven business model," the report says.

