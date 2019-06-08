One year into AT&T's WarnerMedia bet: How to get to 70M?

The challenges ahead of AT&T (NYSE:T) as it attacks the streaming landscape and reorganizes a venerable media company are clear in Alex Sherman's dive into WarnerMedia one year later.

AT&T has become the largest corporate debt issuer in the world, with a load near $200B, an amount analyst Craig Moffett calls "terrifying."

But that's a "bet the company" bet that scale is what's "essential" in media today, and it will call for a massive new business: “Somebody in the legacy media space will build a platform of scale and get to 70M to 80M subscribers," says WarnerMedia chief John Stankey. "We’d like it to be us. If you keep the cultures separate, you’ll never get the benefits the three together bring.”

The three CEOs of Time Warner's businesses (Warner Bros., Turner and HBO) have all exited, along with Time Warner chief Jeff Bewkes, in the year since Stankey took control.

But far from a culture clash between Time Warner and AT&T, Stankey argues he spends "far and away" more time breaking down the silos between Time Warner's three cultures.

Reports this week indicate Stankey has already changed gears on streaming, from a plan focused on three service tiers toward a single tier priced only slightly higher than HBO is now, with the goal being to make it too compelling for current HBO customers not to add on.

If the new service reaches the 70M scale Stankey wants, it would then consider aggregating other streaming services, Sherman reports. And AT&T plans eventually to merge DirecTV Now with the new WarnerMedia service, bringing library and live content together.