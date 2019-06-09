Ascena Retail Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, June 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 (-362.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (-4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, asna has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.