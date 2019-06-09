Caseys General Stores Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, June 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, casy has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.