Thor Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Thor (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, June 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (-34.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.6B (+15.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tho has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.