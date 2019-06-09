FCA-Renault deal revival may hinge on Nissan stake cut - Reuters

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) are looking for ways to bring back their collapsed merger plan and secure the approval of Renault alliance partner Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Reuters reports.

Nissan also may urge Renault to significantly reduce its 43.4% stake in the Japanese company in return for supporting a FCA-Renault tie-up, according to the report.

Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann suddenly pulled a $35B merger offer last week after the French government, Renault's biggest shareholder, blocked a board vote and demanded more time to win backing from Nissan, which had said it would abstain.