G20 to wrap up digital tax rules by 2020

G20 finance ministers agreed to close corporate tax loopholes used by global tech giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) "by 2020," according to a final communique issued after their weekend meeting in Fukuoka, Japan.

Combating lower-tax jurisdictions, the U.K. and France are already bringing in digital services taxes based on the local sales of search engines and digital marketplaces, but because they target sales and not profits, there is a risk of double taxation.

While both have vowed to scrap their digital taxes as soon as there was an agreed G20 approach, there are also big differences to resolve with the U.S.