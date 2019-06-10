China exports grow despite U.S. tariffs

China's exports unexpectedly returned to growth in May, rising 1.1% from a year earlier, but imports fell the most in nearly three years, resulting in a trade surplus of $41.65B.

Some analysts suspected Chinese exporters may have rushed out shipments to the U.S. to avoid new tariffs on $300B of goods, while business distortions related to April's value-added tax cut may have also helped export readings.

Rare earth threat? China exported 3,639.5 metric tons of the materials last month, down from 4,329 metric tons in April.

Shanghai +0.9% to 2,852.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX