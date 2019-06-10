Microsoft's new Xbox console coming 2020

Known as "Project Scarlett," Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has unveiled its next-generation Xbox console, which is set to hit store shelves during the 2020 holiday season.
The device will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X and be powered by an Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) chip, the company announced during its Xbox E3 conference in Los Angeles.
Microsoft also said it will begin publicly testing its new "Project xCloud" videogame-streaming initiative in October, just ahead of when Google's Stadia competing service is slated to launch.
