China warns tech giants about complying with Trump ban

The Chinese government summoned major technology companies last week, including notable semiconductor firms, according to a new report from The New York Times.

The purpose was to warn them that they will face repercussions if they respond too aggressively to U.S. trade restrictions that ban sales of American technology to Chinese companies.

Among the firms called in were chipmakers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), ARM Holdings (OTCPK:ARMHF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), as well as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).