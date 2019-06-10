Futures higher as Mexico tariffs averted

President Trump's decision to suspend planned tariffs against Mexico is driving a 0.4% advance for U.S. equity futures ahead of the open, while the peso rose 2% overnight to 19.2285 on the dollar.

Stock gains were capped, however, as uncertainty remained if Mexico will enforce the deal that intends to stem the flow of illegal Central American migrants into the U.S.

On Friday, the Dow closed 263 points higher at 25,984 to post its best week since November on hopes that the Fed would move to slash interest rates (nonfarm payrolls came in at just 75,000 in May, far below the consensus forecast of 180,000).

Oil is up 0.4% at $54.19/bbl, gold is 1.1% lower at $1331/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 5 bps to 2.13%.

