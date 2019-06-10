Renault, Nissan rift appears to be worsening

Exposing the deepening strain between Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), the French carmaker has signaled it will block its Japanese alliance partner from adopting planned governance reforms unless the company gets a seat on new board committees.

It comes amid reports that the revival of the collapsed Fiat Chrysler-Renault deal hinges on a reduced stake in Nissan.

Meanwhile, Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) is joining forces with Amazon-backed driverless startup Aurora, a move that could align its strategy with Renault on innovations like EVs and self-driving cars if it's able to get the merger over the line.