BOJ has enough ammunition to deliver more stimulus

The Bank of Japan could deliver more big monetary stimulus if necessary, but needs to take care with its side effects on the financial system, according to Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The comments come after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a willingness to act if the economy needs it, ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to support growth and PBOC Governor Yi Gang said that he has "tremendous" policy options to stoke demand.

While it doesn't need to act now, the BOJ's options would be cutting the -0.1% negative rate further, lowering the target for 10-year yields, increasing the monetary base, or boosting asset purchases.

