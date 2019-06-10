U.K. GDP decline pushes sterling under $1.27

The pound slipped 0.3% below $1.27 overnight after figures showed GDP in the United Kingdom fell by 0.4% in April, increasing concerns about the health of the economy.

The Office for National Statistics pointed to a "dramatic fall" in car production due to planned shutdowns put in place around the original Brexit deadline of March 29.

Along with broader manufacturing weakness, stockpiling faded as the date of Britain's departure from the EU was pushed back again to October 31.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP