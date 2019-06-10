Dr. Reddy's Lab reports positive mid-stage data in plaque psoriasis study

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) has announced positive topline results from its Phase 2b study of PPC-06 (formerly referred to as XP23829) in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

In the study, PPC-06 met both co-primary endpoints i.e. PASI-75 and IGA scores of 0 or 1 with at least a 2-point reduction from baseline, after 24 weeks of oral treatment.

PPC-06 is an extended release formulation of a fumaric acid ester, in-licensed from Xenoport, for further development to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.