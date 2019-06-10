Emergency breakup for Nokia and Ericsson?

Two of Europe's biggest tech titans, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), have started drawing up emergency plans to move some of their most sensitive operations out of China and split up their supply chains to counter increasing national security concerns, sources told The Sunday Telegraph.

The drastic steps would include changes to their corporate structures, including setting up separate units in the Eastern and Western Hemispheres, in a bid to protect themselves against the escalating global trade war.

Both companies make equipment used to run 5G networks.