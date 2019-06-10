It's over. Insys to sell assets under bankruptcy filing; shares off 58% premarket

Buckling under the weight of opioid lawsuits, INSYS Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will sell substantially all of its assets.

The Company intends to continue operating its business during the process, including payment of all employee wages and benefits and pay vendors and suppliers.

INSYS has filed a number of customary motions seeking Court authorization to continue to support its business operations. It expects to receive Court approval for all of these requests.

INSYS aims to complete the asset sales within 90 days.