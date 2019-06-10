Thor Industries sees sales drop in North America

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) reports 11% sales growth in FQ3 after merger-related gains in the European RV segment were only partially offset by a 23% decrease in North American Towable RV sales and a 23% decrease in North American Motorized RV sales.

Thor's gross margin was 11.7% of sales vs. 12.6% consensus estimate and 14.1% a year ago. The margin drop is attributed to the $61M million impact on the European RV segment gross profit as a result of the acquired inventory, which was subsequently sold during the quarter, being stepped up under purchase accounting, as well as the impact of lower North American sales levels and higher relative sales discounts and promotions compared with unusually low levels in the prior year.

Looking ahead, Thor expects the trend of North American dealer inventory rationalization to continue for the rest of FY19 before growth in North America resumes again in FY20. "Having completed the EHG acquisition, we are now beginning the hard work of realizing the full value of EHG to our company," notes Chairman Peter Orthwein.

Shares of Thor are down 0.45% premarket to $54.99 vs. a 52-week trading range of $47.71 to $109.94.

