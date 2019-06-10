Comstock to buy Covey Park Energy in $2.2B cash and stock deal

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) -2.4% pre-market after agreeing to acquire privately-held Covey Park Energy for $2.2B in cash and stock, including the assumption of outstanding debt and the retirement of existing preferred units.

CRK says the acquisition expands its position in the Haynesville Shale, with more than 1.1B cfe/day of net production, 374K net acres and 5.4T cfe of SEC proved reserves.

CRK's board will be expanded to include Covey Park Co-CEO John Jacobi and Denham Capital managing partner Jordan Marye.

Also, Jerry Jones will invest an additional $475M in cash for 50M newly issued CRK common shares at $6/share and $175M of newly issued convertible preferred shares; the additional equity investment brings Jones' total investment in the company to ~$1.1B.