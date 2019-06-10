Salesforce acquires Tableau for $15.7B; DATA +33%

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) will acquire Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) for $15.7B in stock, net of cash. The transaction is expected to close during Salesforce's fiscal Q3, which ends on October 31.

Each Class A and B share of DATA will be exchanged for 1.103 shares of CRM common stock.

Salesforce expects the deal to add $350-400M to its FY20 revenue, decrease non-GAAP operating margin by 75 bps Y/Y, and decrease adjusted EPS by $0.37 to $0.39. Operating cash flow is now expected between 21% to 22%.

The companies will discuss the transaction on a call at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.