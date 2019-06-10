Cubic awarded contract to develop Small Form Factor Radio for U.S. Air Force

Cubic Mission Solutions business division of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was awarded a delivery order from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) for the development and demonstration of a Small Form Factor (SFF) Radio prototype for the Data Link Enterprise (DLE).

"With decades of experience in developing systems for airborne and ground platforms, we are able to deliver a cost-effective solution, leveraging enhanced off-the-shelf technologies to build a prototype that will be ready for fielding in future follow on efforts," said James Parys, program director, Cubic Mission Solutions.