Frannie release will need major finance overhaul, Mnuchin says

Hopes that mortgage giants Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) may soon be released from government control are dimming after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a major overhaul of the country's housing finance system needs to occur first, Bloomberg reports.

“What we’re not going to do is business as usual with no changes, just re-capitalize them and float them,” said Mnuchin. “There needs to be housing reform as part of this.”

Mnuchin said he'd prefer an explicit government backstop of Freddie and Fannie securities, a measure that would have to be implemented by Congress.

Hedge funds have seen a quick recap and release as the quickest way to make money off their investments in the companies.

Requiring Congressional action, though, is likely to further delay the process as bipartisan cooperation in Congress has been rare in recent years.