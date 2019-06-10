MannKind up 14% premarket on new Afrezza data

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is up 14% premarket on modest volume on the heels of data from three studies of inhalable Afrezza (insulin human). The data were presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions in San Francisco.

Results from an ongoing safety and pharmacokinetics study in pediatric patients showed similar effects to those observed in adults. Afrezza was generally well-tolerated with no case of severe hypoglycemia observed. The data will inform a Phase 3 study.

Results from a study in adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes (T2D) on two or more therapies who added Afrezza at meals showed an average decrease of HbA1C of ~1.6% over 12 weeks. Instances of severe hyperglycemia were reduced 74% while time in range (blood sugar in the normal range) increased 75%. The rate of hypoglycemia was not significantly different when Afrezza was added to the regimen.

Data from a third study showed that Afrezza provided better blood sugar control in the first two hours after a meal compared to injectable insulin.