Japanese pilot vertigo likely cause of F-35 crash

Japan's Air Force said "vertigo or spatial disorientation" likely caused one of its pilots to fly his F-35 stealth fighters into the Pacific Ocean in April, hitting the water at more than 683 mph.

The Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) jet disappeared from radar screens during an exercise with three other F-35s over the ocean off northwest Japan on April 9.

By dismissing mechanical or software problems as a cause for the advanced fighter’s crash, Japan’s assessment is likely to come as a relief to other countries that operate or plan to introduce the jet, including the U.S., Britain and Australia.