Novavax not quite there with ResVax registration; shares down 4% premarket

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) slips 4% premarket on light volume in reaction to its update on RSV vaccine candidate ResVax.

The FDA wants the company to conduct another Phase 3 clinical trial to demonstrate efficacy in infants born to mothers who have been vaccinated with ResVax.

In Europe, the company plans to solicit formal scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) about a registration path there. It recently met with several regulatory agencies in Europe for input on the PREPARE study.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which provided $89.1M to support PREPARE, will continue to work with the company on introducing ResVax to low and middle income countries.