Mexican peso pares gain as deal with U.S. requires vote

The Mexican peso's gain against the U.S. dollar shrinks after President Trump says the deal to indefinitely suspend tariffs on Mexican goods will require a vote in Mexico's legislative body.

"We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, tariffs will be reinstated!" Trump said on Twitter this morning.

The Mexican peso is up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar; it had been up as much as 2.6% earlier.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) rises 2.0% in premarket trading.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX