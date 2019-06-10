Analysts weigh in on United Tech-Raytheon merger

The deal has "real rationales" for both companies, according to JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman, bringing the benefits of scale, diversification in the face of cyclical uncertainty and financials. United Technologies (Overweight) gets to de-lever with Raytheon's balance sheet and Raytheon (Neutral) holders get compensated in return.

While the merger achieves size and diversification, the economic benefits seem "modest," Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn declared, adding that he does not see additional scale that will materially deepen existing moats or enhance competitiveness. He has a Neutral rating and $175 price target on Raytheon.

Seaport Global analyst Josh Sullivan upgraded United Tech to Buy from Neutral with a $165 price target, saying the transaction offered a "compelling combination" in large defense and commercial aerospace growth verticals.