Realogy loses a bull; shares -1.1%

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) slips 1.1% in premarket trading after Stephens analyst John Campbell cuts his rating on the stock to equal-weight from overweight.

"Our call has been dead wrong on RLGY to this point," Campbell writes, adding that RLGY is likely to stay depressed until it can "prove out sustainability of the model."

Stock is down 50% YTD, vs. S&P 500's 15% gain during the same period, and is trading at ~6x forward EPS.

Sell-side average rating Neutral (1 Buy, 3 Hold, 2 Underperform, 2 Sell); average price target $10.63.