Provention Bio up 176% premarket on potential of teplizumab to delay diabetes

Thinly traded micro cap Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) rockets 176% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement of positive trial data on lead candidate teplizumab (PRV-031), in Phase 3 development for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D). The results were presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions in San Francisco.

The Phase 2 study, conducted by the Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet, enrolled 76 subjects aged 8 - 49 who were at-risk to develop T1D due to abnormal glucose metabolism or the presence of at least two T1D autoantibodies. Most (72%) were under the age of 18. Participants were randomized to receive teplizumab or placebo.

The results showed that a single 14-day course of teplizumab delayed the onset and diagnosis of T1D by a median of two years compared to control. Specifically, the median time to diagnosis in the treatment group was 48 months versus just over 24 months for placebo (p=0.006). During the trial, 43% of patients receiving teplizumab developed clinical diabetes compared to 72% of patients receiving placebo.

No new safety signals were observed.

The company is evaluating a registration path in the at-risk population.

A Phase 3 study, PROTECT, launched in April. Its objective is to assess teplizumab's effect on slowing the loss/preserving the function of beta cells in children and adolescents recently diagnosed (in the previous eight weeks) with T1D.

Teplizumab is an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody that suppresses the expression of T cells. T1D is an autoimmune disorder caused by the overactivation of T lymphocytes on insulin-producing beta cells.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.