Jupai Holdings +2.5% even with Q1 loss

Jupai Holdings (NYSE:JP) jumps 2.5% in premarket trading after reporting Q1 adjusted net loss of RMB 22.6M, or RMB 0.67 per ADS.

Compares with adjusted net income of RMB 115.9M, or RMB 3.59 per ADS, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net revenue of RMB 281.0M ($41.9M) fell 35% from RMB 433.2M a year ago.

"In light of the challenging environment, Jupai has implemented various cost control measures, including downsizing our workforce, adjusting our incentive systems, optimizing our coverage network, and streamlining our business SOP to improve our operating efficiency and profitability," CFO Min Liu said.

The company expects more "positive effects from our cost control measures towards the end of the year," she added.

Q1 adjusted net margin -8.1% vs. 29.1% in year-ago quarter.

Total assets under management of RMB 53.0B ($7.9B) at March 31, 2019 fell 2.8% from RMB 54.5B at March 31, 2018.

