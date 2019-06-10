LyondellBasell to buy up to 37M shares via Dutch Auction tender

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) +6.4% after saying it launched a modified Dutch Auction tender offer to purchase as much as 37M ordinary shares.

LYB says if the final price cap is determined to be less than $77/share - the low end of the $77-$88 price range in the tender offer, it would not purchase any shares tendered without amending or extending the offer.

LYB says the Dutch Auction tender offer provides a mechanism for completing its authorized stock buyback program more rapidly than would be possible through open market repurchases.