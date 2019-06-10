AMD gets target boost on upcoming Xbox; AMD +4%

Update with more details: BofAML joins the voices praising the announcement that AMD will be the main chip supplier for Microsoft's next .

The firm says the news implies "solid" 2020 estimates for the semi-custom and console businesses and the "potential for better pricing/margins than prior (2013) console refresh."

Original post: Bank of America Merrill Lynch raises its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $35 to $40 ahead of this week's E3 appearance.

Firm maintains a Buy rating.

AMD shares are up 4.4% pre-market to $33.83.

AMD has a Bullish average SA Authors' rating.